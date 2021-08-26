UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Suriname

(@FahadShabbir)

PARAMARIBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) The UAE non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Suriname, Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, presented his credentials to President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, during a meeting at the presidential palace in capital Paramaribo today.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi conveyed to Santokhi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to the President of Suriname and his people for further development and prosperity.

In turn, Santokhi reciprocated the greetings, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

He affirmed Suriname's interest in boosting the relations between the two countries in various fields. He appreciated the UAE's support for Suriname's participation in Expo 2020, noting he is looking forward to a distinctive participation in the much-awaited global event.

The president wished the ambassador full success in his endeavours to bolster relations between the two nations and his determination to support his diplomatic mission in a way that reflects positively on strengthening their friendship bonds.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the prospects of fostering cooperation between the UAE and Suriname across various fronts.