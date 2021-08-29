UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Guyana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Guyana

GEORGETOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, has presented his credentials to President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana as a non-resident ambassador in the presence of Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi conveyed to President Ali the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to Guyana and its people for further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Ali reciprocated the greetings, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

He affirmed Guyana's interest in boosting relations between the two countries in various fields. He also pointed to the imminent opening of his country's embassy in Abu Dhabi and his keenness to personally participate in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Guyana and his keenness to boost their ties, thus contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

