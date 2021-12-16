UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri has presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to Turkey, to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, at the presidential palace.

Al Dhaheri conveyed to Erdoğan the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to his country and people for further development and prosperity.

President Erdoğan reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his best wishes to the UAE leaders. He also wished Al Dhaheri, success in performing his duties and strengthening relations between their countries.

Al Dhaheri also expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Turkey and his keenness to enhance the bilateral ties.

The meeting explored the prospects of promoting UAE-Turkish cooperation for the best interests of the two countries' peoples.