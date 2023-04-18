UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Palau

MELEKEOK, Palau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE, to Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, in a ceremony that took place in the capital, Melekeok.

During the meeting, Al Zaabi conveyed to the President of Palau the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the people of Palau.

For his part, Surangel S. Whipps Jr., expressed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

He wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries and highlighted his country's readiness to provide all necessary support for him in his duties.

For his part, Al Zaabi expressed his pride at representing the UAE in the Republic of Palau, and his keenness to strengthen and develop bilateral relations in various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Palau and ways to develop them to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and the two peoples.

Additionally, they talked about the upcoming hosting of COP28 and the inclusive efforts of the UAE to strengthen global coordination in the field of climate action.

