UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2023) Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Chile to Gabriel Boric, President of the Republic of Chile, during an official reception ceremony that took place at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Santiago.

Al Neyadi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Chile.

For his part, President Boric expressed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Boric wished the ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries, stressing his country's keenness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Neyadi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Chile and his keenness to further enhance bilateral relations in various fields, in a way that contributes to reinforcing relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Chile, and ways to develop them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.