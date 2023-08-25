Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Nigeria

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nigeria

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2023) Salem Saeed Al Shamsi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Abuja.

During the event, Al Shamsi conveyed to President Tinubu the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Nigeria.

For his part, President Tinubu expressed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Tinubu wished the Ambassador success in performing his duties and in his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Nigeria and his keenness to enhance ties in various fields to reinforce the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and discussed means of developing them in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Rashid Salem Abuja Nigeria Event All Government Court

Recent Stories

IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thosh ..

IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thoshakhana appeal case

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

5 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

6 hours ago
ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

6 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East