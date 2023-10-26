UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of the Republic of Cuba

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) Hazza Ahmed Al Kaabi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cuba to Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, during a ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Republic of Cuba.

Al Kaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Cuba and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in various sectors to enhance ties between the two countries.

For his part, President Díaz-Canel conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

President Díaz-Canel wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Cuba in various fields, reaffirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.