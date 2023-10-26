Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of The Republic Of Cuba

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of the Republic of Cuba

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) Hazza Ahmed Al Kaabi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cuba to Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, during a ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Republic of Cuba.

Al Kaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Cuba and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in various sectors to enhance ties between the two countries.

For his part, President Díaz-Canel conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

President Díaz-Canel wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Cuba in various fields, reaffirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Havana Rashid Cuba All Government Court

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East