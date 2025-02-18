UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Bolivia

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Plurinational State of Bolivia to Luis Arce, President of Bolivia, during a meeting held at Palacio Quemado in the capital, La Paz.

Al Alawi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Arce, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Bolivia.

For his part, President Arce conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, President Arce wished Al Alawi success in his endeavours to enhance bilateral relations across various fields, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Alawi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Bolivia, affirming his commitment to developing bilateral ties and advancing them across several fields to strengthen friendship and cooperation between both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Bolivia and explored ways to strengthen them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.