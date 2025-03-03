UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Paraguay
ASUNCIÓN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Dr. Al Saghira Wabran Alahbabi presented her credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Paraguay to Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, during an official reception ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Asunción.
Alahbabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Peña, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Paraguay.
For his part, President Peña conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
President Peña also wished the ambassador success in her work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her duties.
For her part, Alahbabi expressed her pride in representing the UAE in Paraguay, and highlighted her keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, which contribute to consolidating fraternal ties and cooperation between both nations.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Paraguay, and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.
