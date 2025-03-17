UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Dr. Abdulla Murad Al Mandoos presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, to John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Accra.

Al Mandoos conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Mahama, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Ghana.

For his part, President Mahama conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

President Mahama also wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Mandoos expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Ghana, and highlighted his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, which contribute to consolidating ties and cooperation between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined aspects of collaboration between the UAE and the Republic of Ghana, and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.