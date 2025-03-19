UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Lithuania
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 02:15 AM
VILNIUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Noora Mohammed Juma, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, presented her credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Lithuania, to Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Vilnius.
The ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Nausėda, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity to the government and people of Lithuania.
For his part, President Nausėda conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further progress and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
President Nausėda wished the ambassador success in her endeavours to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between both countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her duties.
For her part, the ambassador expressed her pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Lithuania, and highlighted her keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, which contributes to consolidating ties between both nations.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Lithuania and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.
