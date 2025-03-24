UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Mexico
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Salem Al Owais has presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States, to Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Mexico City.
Al Owais conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Sheinbaum, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity to the government and people of Mexico.
For her part, President Sheinbaum conveyed her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed her wishes for further progress and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
President Sheinbaum wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance relations in various fields between the two nations, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.
For his part, Al Owais expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the United Mexican States, and highlighted his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, to contribute to consolidating friendship and cooperation ties between both nations.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the United Mexican States and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.
