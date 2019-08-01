UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nicaragua

The UAE Ambassador to Colombia Salem Rashed Salem AlOwais has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Nicaragua, to President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Colombia Salem Rashed Salem AlOwais has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Nicaragua, to President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua.

President Ortega expressed his keenness to strengthen joint ties between the two friendly countries and deepen economic, trade, and investment relations.

AlOwais, in turn, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to President Ortega, wishing him and his people further progress and prosperity.