UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Zambia

2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Zambia

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Zambia Khalifa Abdurahman Al Marzouqi, has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Ambassador to Zambia, to President Edgar Lungu, at the Presidential Palace here.

President Lungu expressed his keenness to strengthen joint ties between the two friendly countries and deepen economic, trade, and investment relations.

Al Marzouqi, in turn, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Lungu, wishing him and his people further progress and prosperity.

