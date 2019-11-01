UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Burkina Faso

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:30 AM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Burkina Faso

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) OUAGADOUGOU, 31st October 2019 (WAM) - President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, has received the credentials of Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al Tafaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ouagadougou.

The Ambassador conveyed to the Burkinabe President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He said: "It was a great honour for me to meet President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and present to him my credentials as UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Burkina Faso.

In keeping with the directives of the wise leadership, I will work towards furthering ties between the two friendly countries and peoples."

President Kaboré reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment.

Afterwards, Ambassador Al Tafaq presented a copy of his credentials to Alpha Barry, Burkinabe Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Barry asked the Ambassador to pass on his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Gargash. He welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in his new mandate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Ouagadougou Rashid Progress Burkina Faso Nigeria 2019 Christian

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

51 minutes ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

2 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

2 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

2 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

2 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.