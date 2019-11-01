UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Burkina Faso

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) OUAGADOUGOU, 31st October 2019 (WAM) - President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, has received the credentials of Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al Tafaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ouagadougou.

The Ambassador conveyed to the Burkinabe President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He said: "It was a great honour for me to meet President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and present to him my credentials as UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Burkina Faso.

In keeping with the directives of the wise leadership, I will work towards furthering ties between the two friendly countries and peoples."

President Kaboré reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment.

Afterwards, Ambassador Al Tafaq presented a copy of his credentials to Alpha Barry, Burkinabe Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Barry asked the Ambassador to pass on his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Gargash. He welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in his new mandate.