UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Togo

Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:15 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Togo

TOGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Khalifa Yusuf Mohamed Al Zaabi presented his credentials to Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo, as the UAE’s Non-Resident Ambassador.

Al Zaabi conveyed, to President Gnassingbé the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Gnassingbé conveyed to Al Zaabi, his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while wishing the government and people of the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Gnassingbé also wished Al Zaabi success in his duties, stressing Togo’s readiness to support him.

Both sides aim to expand their overall cooperation and achieve the interests and aspirations of their countries and peoples.

