UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Abdullah Salem Obeid Al Dhaheri presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to Indonesia to President Joko Widodo during a meeting held at the Presidential Palace in the capital Jakarta.

Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Indonesian President, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Indonesia and its people.

President Joko Widodo conveyed his compliments to the UAE leadership, as well as his wishes for further development and growth to the UAE Government and people.

He then wished Al Dhaheri success in his work to strengthen relations between the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

The Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Indonesia, as well as his keenness to boost bilateral ties in various areas.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia with the aim of realizing the aspirations of both peoples.