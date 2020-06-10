UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Abdullah Salem Obeid Al Dhaheri presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to Indonesia to President Joko Widodo during a meeting held at the Presidential Palace in the capital Jakarta.

Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Indonesian President, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Indonesia and its people.

President Joko Widodo conveyed his compliments to the UAE leadership, as well as his wishes for further development and growth to the UAE Government and people.

He then wished Al Dhaheri success in his work to strengthen relations between the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

The Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Indonesia, as well as his keenness to boost bilateral ties in various areas.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia with the aim of realizing the aspirations of both peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem Jakarta Progress Indonesia Joko Widodo All Government

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

27 seconds ago

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

2 hours ago

UAE to organise first international virtual table ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.