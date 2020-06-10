UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:45 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Germany

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Hafsa Abdullah Mohammed Al Ulama presented her credentials as UAE Ambassador to Germany to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a meeting held in Berlin.

Al Ulama conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the German President, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Germany and its people.

President Steinmeier conveyed his compliments to the UAE leadership, as well as his wishes for further development and growth to the UAE Government and people.

He then wished Al Ulama success in her work to strengthen relations between the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help her perform her duties.

Al Ulama expressed her pride in representing the UAE in Germany, as well as her keenness to boost bilateral ties in various areas.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Germany with the aim of realizing the aspirations of both peoples.

