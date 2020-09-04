UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber on Thursday presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Moscow to Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation and Special Presidential Representative on the middle East.

During the ceremony, Bogdanov wished Ambassador Al Jaber success in his duties to strengthen the overall bilateral ties between the two countries and expressed his country’s readiness to provide him with the required support.

Al Jaber highlighted his keenness to reinforce ties between the two friendly countries.

Both parties also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries.