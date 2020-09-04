UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Russian Deputy FM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber on Thursday presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Moscow to Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation and Special Presidential Representative on the middle East.

During the ceremony, Bogdanov wished Ambassador Al Jaber success in his duties to strengthen the overall bilateral ties between the two countries and expressed his country’s readiness to provide him with the required support.

Al Jaber highlighted his keenness to reinforce ties between the two friendly countries.

Both parties also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia UAE Middle East

Recent Stories

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

35 minutes ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

2 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

2 hours ago

Spirit of resistance against oppression dominates ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.