UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Russian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian President

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the UAE Ambassador to Moscow during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Kremlin Palace, Moscow.

Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Russian President, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Russia and its people.

President Putin reciprocated his compliments to the UAE leadership, as well as his wishes for further development and growth to the UAE Government and people.

He then wished Ambassador Al Jaber success in his work to strengthen relations between the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

Ambassador Al Jaber expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Russia, as well as his keenness to boost bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation in various areas.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Russia with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.

