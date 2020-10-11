UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Senegalese President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Senegalese President

DAKAR, Senegal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Sultan Ali Al Harbi has presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Senegal to President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal at the presidential palace in the capital, Dakar.

During the meeting, Al Harbi conveyed to President Sall the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity.

The Senegalese President, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE further development and prosperity.

President Sall wished the ambassador success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, highlighting his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

For his part, Al Harbi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Senegal, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Senegalese ties with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.

