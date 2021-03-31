UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Singaporean President

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob of Singapore as the UAE Ambassador to Singapore during a meeting held at the Istana (Office of the Singaporean President), where the two sides also reviewed prospects of bolstering cooperation between the two nations.

The ambassador conveyed to President Yacob the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the people of Singapore additional progress and development.

The Singaporean President reciprocated the greeting to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE continued prosperity. She also wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further strengthen relations between the two nations across various fronts, stressing her country's determination to provide all that is needed to facilitate his mission.

The ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in Singapore and his keenness to continue to develop ties across all fields.