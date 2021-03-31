UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Singaporean President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:15 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Singaporean President

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob of Singapore as the UAE Ambassador to Singapore during a meeting held at the Istana (Office of the Singaporean President), where the two sides also reviewed prospects of bolstering cooperation between the two nations.

The ambassador conveyed to President Yacob the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the people of Singapore additional progress and development.

The Singaporean President reciprocated the greeting to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE continued prosperity. She also wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further strengthen relations between the two nations across various fronts, stressing her country's determination to provide all that is needed to facilitate his mission.

The ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in Singapore and his keenness to continue to develop ties across all fields.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Singapore All Government

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education receives Z ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 23 more in KP, 1011 new cases re ..

2 minutes ago

Religious scholar injured in Karachi gun attack

2 minutes ago

POL prices may go down

19 minutes ago

Homeless but not forgotten in UK's Covid jab drive ..

2 minutes ago

More studies needed of coronavirus origin: WHO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.