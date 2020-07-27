UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Slovakian foreign official

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrek has presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Slovakia, to Roman Helopan, Director of the Diplomatic Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry's premises in the capital, Bratislava, Helopan welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries. He also emphasised his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

For his part, Al Mashrek expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Slovakia, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Slovakian ties with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.