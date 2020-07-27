UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Slovakian Foreign Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Slovakian foreign official

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrek has presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Slovakia, to Roman Helopan, Director of the Diplomatic Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry's premises in the capital, Bratislava, Helopan welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries. He also emphasised his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

For his part, Al Mashrek expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Slovakia, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Slovakian ties with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.

Related Topics

UAE Salem Bratislava Slovakia All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.38 a barrel F ..

5 minutes ago

Greek President honours UAE Ambassador

20 minutes ago

Nasir Shah slams former fast bowler Wasim Akram ov ..

25 minutes ago

Naseem, Shan, Shaheen lead Greens fightback

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 20 deaths, 1,176 new cases of Cor ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Bulgarian D ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.