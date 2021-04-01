UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Swiss President

(@FahadShabbir)

BERN, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Obaid Salem Al Zaabi has presented his credentials to President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Swiss Confederation.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to President Parmelin the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further development and prosperity for the Swiss people.

For his part, President Parmelin reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE government and people further progress and prosperity.

President Parmelin welcomed Ambassador Al Zaabi, wishing him success in his new role and assuring the Emirati diplomat that he will receive all assistance required to help him fulfil his duties in promoting relations between the two countries.

The meeting also touched upon ways to further develop bilateral relations in various fields.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Swiss Confederation and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

It is noteworthy that Switzerland is the United Arab Emirates' fifth largest trading partner.