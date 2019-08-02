UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Re-affirms Keenness To Provide Best Services To Country's Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE Ambassador re-affirms keenness to provide best services to country's pilgrims

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Sheikh Shakboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has lauded Kingdom's efforts in providing best services and facilities to pilgrims enabling them to perform their Hajj rituals with ease and tranquilly.

In his remarks on the occasion of receiving UAE pilgrims, Sheikh Shakhbout thanked the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for supporting the country's pilgrims since the start of the Hajj season.

He added that the UAE Embassy and the Consulate-General are working in coordination with the country's official Hajj mission to implement the leadership directives in providing UAE pilgrims with all means of comfort during their Hajj rituals.

The UAE Ambassador thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, for their efforts to facilitate the Hajj rituals.

