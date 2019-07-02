UAE Ambassador receives 'Ambassador of the Year Award' in Korea

The UAE Ambassador to South Korea Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi has received the 'Ambassador of the Year Award' in Korea for 2019

The Ambassador received the award from Lee Hong-Koo, former Prime Minister of South Korea - at the annual dinner hosted by Asia Society Korea - in recognition of his efforts and contributions in promoting relations between the UAE and Korea.

The ambassador's efforts have resulted in the developing the UAE-South Korea ties to a special strategic partnership between the two countries in 2018 during the visit of Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea, to the UAE.

Al Nuaimi expressed his gratitude for receiving this award and appreciated the efforts of both sides in fostering cooperation.