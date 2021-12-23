UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Receives Medal For Diplomatic Excellence

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) The People's Republic of Bangladesh has awarded the Bangabandhu Medal for Diplomatic Excellence 2020 to Saed Mohammed Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh.

Al Muhairi is the first foreign diplomat in the history of Bangladesh to receive this medal, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, and in appreciation of his dedicated efforts during his tenure in Bangladesh.

