Mon 08th March 2021

UAE ambassador review bilateral relations with Namibian deputy premier

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2018 (WAM) - Mahash Saeed Alhameli, UAE ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, and the non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Namibia, received Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Deputy Prime Minister of Namibia and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and her accompanying delegation during her current visit to the Emirates.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations and a number of issues of interest. The two sides also discussed ways to develop cooperation between the two countries across all fields.

