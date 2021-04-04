MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has met with Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Dmitriy Zverev, at the ministry's headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in all fields, especially air transport in the best interest of the two friendly countries.

The UAE diplomat expressed the UAE Embassy's desire to boost bilateral relations between the two sides, particularly in the air transport.

In turn, Zverev said that there are regular flights to 22 cities in Russia.