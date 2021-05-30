UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discuss boosting relations

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has met with Oleg Syromolotov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the outstanding relations between the two countries and ways to further enhance and develop cooperation between them in addressing new challenges and threats.

The two parties reviewed means of combating terrorism, particularly international terrorism.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister commended the role of the UAE in confronting extremism and terrorism.