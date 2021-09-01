UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:45 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has met in the capital, Moscow, with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry, dealt with the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation in all fields.

The Ambassador also met with Anna Popova, Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation as part of the framework of international efforts aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

