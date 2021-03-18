UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has met with Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The two sides reviewed the outstanding relations between the two countries and ways to further develop cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation across various areas to better serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.