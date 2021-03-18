UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Minister Of Industry And Trade Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has met with Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The two sides reviewed the outstanding relations between the two countries and ways to further develop cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation across various areas to better serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.

