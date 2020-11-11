UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador, Russian Minister Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE Ambassador, Russian Minister discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and Dmitry Kobylkin, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, have discussed the cooperative relations between the two friendly countries and ways to further develop them in the field of ecotourism and nature reserves.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry's headquarters in Moscow, Al Jaber said that the UAE attaches great importance to preserving biodiversity and the sustainable use of natural resources, as it celebrates the National Environment Day on 4th February every year as part of its tireless efforts to protect the environment.

He stressed the need for cooperation between countries in the field of climate change through the exchange of experiences, especially on issues related to its effects on the environment, and on how to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

For his part, the Russian minister expressed his country's aspiration to boost cooperation with the UAE in areas of common interest.

