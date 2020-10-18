UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador, Senegalese National Assembly Speaker Boosting Ties

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The UAE Ambassador to Senegal Sultan Ali Al Harbi had a meeting with Moustapha Niasse, Speaker of the Senegalese National Assembly. They discussed relations between the UAE and Senegal, and opportunities to develop ties between the two countries in various fields.

During the meeting held at the National Assembly headquarters, the two sides also discussed issues of common interest.

Al Harbi expressed his pleasure at representing his country in Senegal, affirming his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In turn, Niasse praised the development of UAE-Senegal ties, stressing the importance of the UAE in Senegal's foreign policy as an important partner and ally in the Gulf and Arab world.

He also congratulated the ambassador on his appointment as the UAE Ambassador to Senegal.

