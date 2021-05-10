UAE Ambassador, Singaporean Minister discuss cooperation

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, has met with Grace Fu, Singaporean Minister of Sustainability and the Environment, to discuss means to further develop bilateral ties.

The parties also reviewed ways to further promote cooperation between the UAE and Singapore, especially in the fields of environment and sustainable development.

Al Suwaidi discussed with Minister Fu ways to enhance joint Emirati-Singaporean cooperation in the field of environmental protection and mechanisms of addressing challenges posed by climate change that require more vigorous coordination.