UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador, Singaporean Minister Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE Ambassador, Singaporean Minister discuss cooperation

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, has met with Grace Fu, Singaporean Minister of Sustainability and the Environment, to discuss means to further develop bilateral ties.

The parties also reviewed ways to further promote cooperation between the UAE and Singapore, especially in the fields of environment and sustainable development.

Al Suwaidi discussed with Minister Fu ways to enhance joint Emirati-Singaporean cooperation in the field of environmental protection and mechanisms of addressing challenges posed by climate change that require more vigorous coordination.

Related Topics

UAE Singapore

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.