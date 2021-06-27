UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador, Spanish State Secretary For Foreign Affairs Explore Boosting Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:15 PM

UAE Ambassador, Spanish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs explore boosting cooperation

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) Majid Hassan Mohamed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, has met with Cristina Gallach Figueras, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs and for Ibero-America and the Caribbean at the Spanish Foreign Ministry, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and other topics of mutual concern.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi highlighted the depth of UAE-Spain ties in all fields, praising the distinguished historical relations that bind the two countries since their establishment in 1972, which is reflected in the steady growth between them across all sectors.

Figueras, in turn, lauded the strong and deep-rooted relations between the two countries, stressing the promising opportunities resulting from participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as a global forum in which more than 194 countries will take part.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Spain 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistani remit $1.5 billion through Rosh ..

45 minutes ago

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

2 hours ago

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.