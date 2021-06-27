UAE Ambassador, Spanish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs explore boosting cooperation

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) Majid Hassan Mohamed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, has met with Cristina Gallach Figueras, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs and for Ibero-America and the Caribbean at the Spanish Foreign Ministry, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and other topics of mutual concern.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi highlighted the depth of UAE-Spain ties in all fields, praising the distinguished historical relations that bind the two countries since their establishment in 1972, which is reflected in the steady growth between them across all sectors.

Figueras, in turn, lauded the strong and deep-rooted relations between the two countries, stressing the promising opportunities resulting from participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as a global forum in which more than 194 countries will take part.