UAE Ambassador, Speaker Of Assembly Of Comoros Union Discuss Relations

Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

UAE Ambassador, Speaker of Assembly of Comoros Union discuss relations

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) The UAE Ambassador to the United Republic of Comoros, Saeed Mohamed Al Meqbali, has met with the Speaker of the Assembly of the Union of Comoros, Abdou Moustadroine, in the capital, Moroni.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, ways to develop bilateral ties, in addition to several issues of common interest.

Al Meqbali lauded the UAE-Comoros ties which are based on mutual respect and common interests and stressed the UAE's keenness to continue cooperating with the Republic of Comoros at all levels to achieve the interests of both countries and peoples.

Moustadroine, in turn, thanked the UAE for its continuous support and standing by its side to overcome all challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides re-affirmed their eagerness to boost parliamentary work to unify positions on issues of common concern and exchange visits and experiences for the benefit of both sides.

