UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, met with Juan Cabandié, Argentine Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, to discuss a number of files of common interest.

During the meeting, Al Qamzi praised relations between the UAE and Argentina and provided an overview of the UAE's preparations to host COP28 in Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, 2023.

For his part, Cabandié stressed the importance of ongoing cooperation between the two countries in service of common interests and expressed his country's keenness to participate in COP28. He also praised the UAE's prominent role in the field of climate change mitigation and its support for collective action to achieve sustainability regionally and internationally.