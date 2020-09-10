UAE Ambassador to Australia presents the country’s strategy on countering terrorism and violent extremism

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Subousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, has presented the key pillars of the UAE’s strategy on countering terrorism and violent extremism, especially in relation to relevant legislation, laws, and social, cultural and religious programmes and the role of the media in combatting violent extremism.

He conducted his presentation while participating in a virtual discussion session hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which discussed combatting violent extremism from an Emirati perspective, the peace accord between the UAE and Israel, women’s issues, aid provided by the UAE to countries in the Pacific Ocean, and bilateral ties between the UAE and Australia.

Al Subousi highlighted the presence of anti-extremism centres in the UAE, most notably the International Institute for Tolerance, the Sawab Centre and Hedayah, and their efforts at capacity building, preventing violence and combatting terrorism.

The session also addressed the UAE’s leading global role and its participation in international initiatives and fora related to combatting terrorism and violent extremism, including related cooperation agreements signed with many countries and its participation in an Arab League conference on the role of the media in combatting terrorism, as part of its commitment to fighting all forms of violent extremism, especially radical ideologies that threaten international peace, security, human rights and dignity.

The session concluded with a presentation on the UAE’s strategy on women’s empowerment and the country's keenness to advance women's status, enhance their standing, and enable them to participate in the country’s decision-making process.