UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador To Australia Presents The Country’s Strategy On Countering Terrorism And Violent Extremism

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE Ambassador to Australia presents the country’s strategy on countering terrorism and violent extremism

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Subousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, has presented the key pillars of the UAE’s strategy on countering terrorism and violent extremism, especially in relation to relevant legislation, laws, and social, cultural and religious programmes and the role of the media in combatting violent extremism.

He conducted his presentation while participating in a virtual discussion session hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which discussed combatting violent extremism from an Emirati perspective, the peace accord between the UAE and Israel, women’s issues, aid provided by the UAE to countries in the Pacific Ocean, and bilateral ties between the UAE and Australia.

Al Subousi highlighted the presence of anti-extremism centres in the UAE, most notably the International Institute for Tolerance, the Sawab Centre and Hedayah, and their efforts at capacity building, preventing violence and combatting terrorism.

The session also addressed the UAE’s leading global role and its participation in international initiatives and fora related to combatting terrorism and violent extremism, including related cooperation agreements signed with many countries and its participation in an Arab League conference on the role of the media in combatting terrorism, as part of its commitment to fighting all forms of violent extremism, especially radical ideologies that threaten international peace, security, human rights and dignity.

The session concluded with a presentation on the UAE’s strategy on women’s empowerment and the country's keenness to advance women's status, enhance their standing, and enable them to participate in the country’s decision-making process.

Related Topics

Australia Israel UAE Women Media All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with ..

20 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.