UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Ambassadors Council meeting in Vienna

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) UAE Ambassador to Austria, Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrakh, has participated in a meeting held by Alexander Schallenberg, Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the Arab Ambassadors Council in the capital, Vienna.

The meeting, which Minister Schallenberg described as "excellent", discussed Arab-Austrian relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as a set of regional topics, and the latest developments in the middle East.

In an official statement, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said that Minister Schallenberg agreed with the Arab ambassadors to deepen dialogue on various issues and work to enhance cooperation between the two sides.