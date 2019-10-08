UAE ambassador to Austria presents copy of credentials

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Austria Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrekh has presented a copy of his credentials as the country's ambassador plenipotentiary to Austria to Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs Johannes Peterlik at the ministry's premises here.

Peterlik expressed his best wishes to the ambassador in his mission to strengthen ties between the two friendly countries and deepen economic, trade, and investment relations.

The ambassador in turn said the UAE is looking forward to cementing friendship ties between the two countries at various domains.