UAE Ambassador To Bahrain Conveys Mohamed Bin Zayed's Condolences On Death Of Jassim Bu Shaar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 09:30 PM

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zayed's condolences on death of Jassim Bu Shaar

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, conveyed the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the death of Jassim Ibrahim Bu Shaar, who taught Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Grade 5 at Al Kindi school in Abu Dhabi in 1971.

Condolences were conveyed to the sons of the deceased, Haitham and Fahad, as well as his brother Khalid, by Sheikh Sultan while visiting the mourning majlis at Isa Town in Bahrain today.

