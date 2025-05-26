UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss strengthening bilateral ties

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) BRUSSELS, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, met with Adrien Dolimont, Minister-President of Wallonia, at the Élysette, in Namur.

Al Sahlawi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Dolimont, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Walloon Region.

During the meeting, Al Sahlawi congratulated Dolimont on his appointment as Minister-President of Wallonia and wished him success in his new duties.

For his part, Dolimont conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and the Walloon Region across a range of sectors, including trade, economic development, sustainability, innovation, and cultural exchange. Both sides affirmed their commitment to bolstering collaboration to achieve mutual interests.

