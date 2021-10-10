(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Denmark, has met with Múte Bourup Egede, Premier of Greenland.

This came during the UAE Ambassador's visit to Greenland, which was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark for a group of heads and representatives of diplomatic missions to Denmark, to showcase investment opportunities in Greenland, a self-governing sub-national territory within the realm of Denmark, especially in areas related to tourism and infrastructure.

The visit also aimed to shed light on the political, educational and cultural features of Greenland.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and establish partnerships between the their countries in the fields of trade, investment, maritime transport and port management.

Al Mazrouei highlighted Expo 2020 Dubai and its role in promoting the economies of the participating countries.