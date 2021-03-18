UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador To Egypt Meets Pope Tawadros

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to Egypt, and its Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, has met with Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of Saint Mark Episcopate.

During the meeting, Pope Tawadros extended his thanks and appreciation to the leadership of the UAE for its efforts in the service of humanity.

For his part, Ambassador Al Shamsi touched upon the national role played by Pope Shenouda III on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of his death.

