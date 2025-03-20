UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, affirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan left behind a profound legacy of humanitarianism and generosity, with remarkable contributions to the service of humanity.

She noted that the 19th of Ramadan, which marks his passing, is a significant day for all Emiratis and holds special meaning for the nation.

She made these remarks during a Suhoor event organised by the UAE Embassy in Cairo in commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which coincides with the 19th of Ramadan. The event was attended by a number of Egyptian officials.

Al Kaabi stressed that the UAE, under its leadership, government, and people, remains committed to honouring this occasion by continuing Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of giving and humanitarian work, inspired by his wisdom and values.

She added, "The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan followed in his footsteps, and today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues this journey of generosity, ensuring that the UAE has, for several years, ranked among the world's top donors of humanitarian aid relative to its national income.

"

The ambassador highlighted that Sheikh Zayed’s contributions were not limited to providing aid but extended to human development, healthcare, and education, adding that he prioritised the establishment of schools, institutes, universities, and libraries, as well as the construction of hospitals and numerous infrastructure projects aimed at improving the social conditions of communities affected by crises.

She concluded, "This year, as we commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to send food, relief, and medical aid to various parts of the world, reinforcing its reputation as a global capital of humanitarian work. The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating poverty, supporting children, improving infrastructure, and empowering women, girls, and youth."