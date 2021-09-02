UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador To France Presents Copy Of Her Credentials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:15 AM

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her credentials

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba has presented a copy of her credentials as UAE Ambassador to the French Republic to Philippe Franc, Director of State Protocol and Diplomatic Events, in the French capital, Paris.

During the meeting, the French official wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the outstanding relations between the two nations across various fields, stressing his government's interest in providing all that is required to facilitate her duties.

The UAE Ambassador expressed her pride in representing the UAE in France and her keenness to boost bilateral relations, thus contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed relations between the two countries and means to further develop them in various fronts.

Related Topics

France UAE Paris All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

10 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

11 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.