UAE Ambassador to Georgia takes part in meeting on tourism

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) Essa Abdulla Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Georgia, has taken part in a meeting to learn about the Georgian Government's assessment and plans regarding the current challenges in the tourism sector.

During the meeting, held at the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Nuaimi spoke about the growing tourist ties between the two friendly countries, especially the positive impact of Emirati tourist projects and contributions of national carriers in this regard.