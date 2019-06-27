UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador To Guinea Appointed Non-Resident Ambassador To Guinea-Bissau

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

UAE Ambassador to Guinea appointed Non-Resident Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) Ahmed Nasser Abdulraheem Mohammed Al Khajah, UAE Ambassador to Guinea, presented his credentials to Jose Mario Vaz, President of Guinea-Bissau, which confirmed his appointment as Non-Resident Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between their countries and ways of developing them to serve their mutual interests.

Vaz welcomed the appointment of Al Khajah and wished him luck.

