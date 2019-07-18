UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador To India Meets With Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE Ambassador to India meets with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, met with V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, in the presence of the Under-Secretary of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Department, of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the start of the meeting, Muraleedharan thanked the UAE’s leadership and government for awarding Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, the "Zayed Medal," which reflects the deep ties between the UAE and India that have developed to a strategic partnership.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the outcomes of the meetings between himself and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Prime Minister Modi.

Muraleedharan sent his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah while stressing that both countries aim to reinforce their overall cooperation, and noting his keenness to monitor the outcomes of the meetings between Sheikh Abdullah and Indian officials.

Al Banna congratulated Muraleedharan on his appointment, and stressed his keenness to cooperate with Indian officials and monitor issues of mutual concern, as well as the topics raised during the meeting between Sheikh Abdullah and his Indian counterpart.

Al Banna also highlighted the importance of strengthening the ties between their peoples and revising an aerial transport agreement to serve their interests.

